Life Esidimeni inquest: NGOs were licenced to operate, says Selebano

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of department at the Gauteng Health Department, Barney Selebano, has denied claims that the NGOs where 144 patients died, were only licenced after the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The psychiatric patients died of hunger, dehydration and neglect following a botched transfer project.

Takalani House in Soweto, Mosego House in Krugersdorp, Precious Angels in Atteridgeville and the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre, are among facilities that fell out of favour with the department following the 2016 deaths.

Selebano has denied that the licences were issued in a cover-up, adding that the mental health director, Makgabo Manamela, had signed off on the licences before the patients were moved.

"They had licences. Dr Manamela had signed them. They had licenses to operate and even before Dr Manamela, they had been people I was informed who had signed these licences lower than directors," Selebano said.