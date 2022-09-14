kykNET to air first Afrikaans version of 'The Real Housewives'

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria will see its first Afrikaans adaptation of the international reality TV show The Real Housewives come to fruition.



The channel provided a glimpse of the luxurious lives of six housewives on Monday.

Viewers can expect plenty of drama and riveting scenes on the small screen from October 13.



Look out for Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Kiki La Coco, Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus on _Die Real Housewives _.

Meet the wives:

Renske Lammerding

Renske is well known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and, of course, her husband Heinrich's prosperity.

Do not expect gossiping from Renske.

Marié Bosman

Marié is an unconventional pastor who is very outspoken. She also holds a flying licence and two doctorates. After her two divorces, Marié decided that she would never try to change herself for anyone again and is therefore not one to mind trivialities – it just bores her.

Talana Kuhn

Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman who is the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mum of a three-year-old and is currently pregnant with a second child with her auditor husband Walter.

Kiki La Coco

Kiki is a content creator on TikTok where she makes all kinds of dancing and lip-sync videos. She has approximately 390,000 followers on her page. Her husband, multimillionaire Malcolm Wentzel, and their housemaid, Thembi Ubisi, have nearly 860,000 followers watching their antics.

Mel Viljoen

Mel has worked her way up from her days as a farm child to being president of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, one of the most successful franchises in the South African beauty industry. Mel is married to the famous and infamous lawyer Peet Viljoen who is nowadays the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.

Rhona Erasmus

Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria at the age of 10. Today, she is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she and her family also reside.

Many people felt that the reality show was not diverse as it only featured one race.

Clearly is not Real housewives of Tshwane! Definitely Pretoria. Palesa Motsoeneng (@monkey_pm) September 13, 2022

Kgopolo tell them we want subtitles I am going to watch Shem



To the people talking about race, this specific franchise was made for the Afrikaner speaking audience hence why its on Kyknet Archie S (@archie_success) September 13, 2022