Kruger National Park launches Mount Tshikumbu as heritage site

PHALABORWA - The Kruger National Park has launched Mount Tshikumbu in Phalaborwa as a heritage site.

As the country celebrates Heritage Month, the park has documented the history and events that unfolded regarding the Bakgalaka people - who are descendants of Chief Tongogara.

He was known as a rainmaker and skilled iron smelter.

But the Bakgalaka people said their dream for the return of their land was yet to be realised.

SANParks has after many years acknowledged the Bakgalaka people's history on Mount Tshikumbu.

To this day, Mount Tshikumbu maintains its sacredness - as rituals are still being practiced by Chief Tongogara's descendants inside the mountain's cave.

His body is one of three that lie in the mountain.

Family spokesperson Samson Mokgalaka said although the fight for land was far from over they were happy that SANParks was doing the right thing.

"I feel very excited about what the Kruger National Park has done for us. The people who have been helping us fight to be recognised, some of them are no longer alive but I am sure our ancestors are proud of us," he said.

Mokgalaka added that as the country observed Heritage Month it's important for people to understand where they come from.