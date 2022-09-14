Joburg MMC Michael Sun denies arrest warrant, Taiwan animal trading allegations

MMC Sun is alleged to have received about R4.5 million after helping a Taiwanese businessman based in Africa set up a registered company to export the animals.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Michael Sun, has refuted claims that a warrant for his arrest was issued for him in relation to an animal trading investigation in Taiwan.

According to a report by local media in the east Asian country, three people, including a prominent Taiwanese TV host, have been charged with inflating the costs of exporting wild animals from Africa to the Wanpi World Safari Zoo in 2020.

The publication says that prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the Joburg councillor for his alleged involvement in the case.

Last week, Focus Taiwan News detailed how three suspects had been charged with "breach of trust" for allegedly making illegal profits from importing giraffe, zebra and other animals into Taiwan.

Sun, who is the head of the city's infrastructure and environmental service and a commercial attorney, says that from 2020, he acted as the legal adviser to a foreign company wishing to purchase wildlife from eSwatini, destined for a zoo in Taiwan.

He says that he has not been contacted by the Taiwanese authorities or South African police regarding the allegations against him.

The MMC says he will submit himself to any investigation and will not be commenting further.