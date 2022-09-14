Joburg is not the second-most air-polluted city in the world - CSIR

According to unverified reports from IQ Air, an air pollution exposure calculator, Johannesburg is ranked second after India's Delhi as the most air-polluted city in the world.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has denied reports that Johannesburg is in the top five of the most air-polluted cities in the world.

Air pollution is known to be harmful to human health and has a dire effect on climate change.

According to the research council, air quality monitoring stations are required by law to determine data on air pollution.

The City of Johannesburg last week reopened its ambient air quality monitoring station in Davidsonville in Roodepoort.

The council's research scientist, Mogesh Naidoo, has denied that the City of Joburg is as near as polluted as Delhi.

Not necessarily and I wouldn’t say Johannesburg is ranked number two as the most polluted city in the world. On average, the city is quite bad, but I wouldn’t say it is number two. Mogesh Naidoo, Research scientist - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The air quality stations are quite expensive but accurate. Mogesh Naidoo, Research scientist - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

He added that the public must begin to complain about air pollution to their councilors.

We need air pollution awareness and what people can do is to take their ward councillors to task and complain about the air quality. Mogesh Naidoo, Research scientist - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Air pollution policies and regulations are made every five years and get reviewed every two years.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment launched the South African Air Quality Information Systems (SAAQIS) in March 2010.

The system was launched in a bid to control and give the status of air pollution in the country.

