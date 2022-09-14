Joburg council's Makhubele not deterred by ActionSA's planned motion against her

Colleen Makhubele told Eyewitness News that she stands by what she believes in and does not regret voting for the removal of former Joburg council Speaker, Vasco da Gama.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg council chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele said that she is not deterred by the motion of no confidence planned against her.

Makhubele told Eyewitness News that she stood by what she believed in and did not regret voting for the removal of former speaker Vasco da Gama.

She said she was not elected to nurse the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led government but was elected to serve the residents of Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg filed an urgent court order on Tuesday, saying that Makhubele had no authority to call for a council meeting.

The meeting was interdicted by the High Court and would see Makhubele convening an election of an acting Speaker in council.

Action SA announced that it would file a motion of no confidence against Makhubele.

The party believes that Makhubele has completely disregarded the law by attempting to convene a council sitting as an acting Speaker.

The Action SA caucus leader, Funzi Ngobeni, argues that Makhubele had overstepped her duties as chair of chairs.

"Action SA will therefore demote her to an ordinary councillor, so that she is not confused about what her role is in the City of Johannesburg," Ngobeni said.

The motion of no confidence will be heard at the next council meeting.