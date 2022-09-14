Jagersfontein disaster victims turn to govt for help amid rebuilding efforts

On Sunday, hundreds of residents in the small Free State town had their homes flooded when a slimes dam wall collapsed at a local mine.

JAGERSFONTEIN - The victims of the Jagersfontein mining disaster on Wednesday said they were hopeful that the government would do good on its promise to rebuild their homes.

The incident left one person dead and displaced more than 300 others.

Residents blame mining company Jagersfontein Developments, alleging negligence while also accusing the government of failing to conduct the necessary inspections.

An investigation into the disaster is expected to shed more light.

Dikeledi Scholtz, a local, said they hoped the company and government would do right by them.

“There is nothing left; we are living in fear,” she said.

Jagersfontein Developments has organised temporary accommodation for victims at a Bloemfontein hotel.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the area on Tuesday and told journalists that the government would ensure that shelter was provided for residents until their homes were rebuilt.

