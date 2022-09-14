Jagersfontein Developments: Operations at mine were above aboard

The company’s legal compliance officer Marius de Villiers said they are hopeful that an investigation into the incident will provide more details on the dam collapse in Jagersfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Jagersfontein Developments, the company at the centre of the dam disaster in the Free State, insists that it complied with safety legislation before the dam burst on Sunday.

The incident left over 300 people homeless.

One person was killed.

The company’s legal compliance officer, Marius de Villiers, said that they are hopeful that an investigation into the incident will provide more details.

Earlier this week, the dam disaster in Jagersfontein drew nationwide attention after images of flooded homes started circulating on social media.

Residents have told Eyewitness News that they are angered by Sunday's incident, claiming that Jagersfontein Developments had been ignoring their safety concerns for over a decade.

But the company’s legal compliance officer, De Villiers, said that operations at the mine were above board before Sunday's accident.

"Our last report, the engineering report submitted by the mine was in June this year. We have to do that quarterly and we have complied with that," De Villiers said.

As investigations into the incident continue, De Villiers said that they had ensured that all those affected by Sunday's incident had access to temporary accommodation.

WATCH: Jagersfontein update: Gwede Mantashe visits affected area