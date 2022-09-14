GP police arrive at scene where 6 illegal miners' bodies were found

The bodies were found scattered in three separate locations in a veld near the N1 highway on Wednesday morning following a suspected rival clash between zama zamas overnight, police said.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Wednesday arrived at the scene where six bodies of illegal miners were discovered in Bosmont, west of Johannesburg.

The six scattered bodies were covered in sheets.

Forensic services were on the scene and planned to remove the bodies only after enough evidence was collected.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said they were monitoring the area and were keeping a close eye on the mining holes.

“We have the resources that we received from the national offices that are specifically concentrating on the 600 shafts that have been identified in Gauteng,” Muridili said.

A community police forum member told Eyewitness News that they believed there was a clash between two 'zama zama' groups and that the gunshots started around 6pm on Tuesday.

The forum said there were about 50 people chasing the 'zama zamas', and they believe some residents from the nearby informal settlements had apparently caught the men as they entered a hole that led them to an abandoned mine hole situated around a local cemetery in the area.

'INTENSE GUNSHOTS'

Bosmont residents said they had been hearing gunshots for weeks leading up to the discovery of six bodies dumped on the N1 freeway.

Community Policing Forum member Faried Neezling said gun violence had been escalating in recent weeks.

“The situation has spread where it has become more intense where we hear gunshots running through the night.”

This isn't the first time illegal mining has grabbed the headlines.

Last month, eight women were gang raped allegedly by illegal miners in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg