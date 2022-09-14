GP health ended Life Esidimeni contract despite R60m budget excess: Selebano

The cancellation of the contract subsequently saw mental health patients being moved to ill-equipped NGOs across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of department (HOD) at Gauteng Health Barney Selebano changed his tune about what led to the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract in 2016.

More than 140 patients died during the botched transfer project dubbed the "Gauteng marathon".

The Life Esidimeni Inquest continued at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Selebano admitted that the department had R60 million in excess in the 2015/16 financial year’s budget, despite claims the department could not afford to pay Life Esidimeni.

During the 2017 arbitration hearings, Selebano testified that the long-standing Life Esidimeni contract was terminated due to budget constraints.

Selebano gave the same testimony when he appeared before the Life Esidimeni Inquest at the start of the week.

But he changed his tune during cross-examination by advocate Nasreen Rajab-Budlender on Wednesday.

Based on the under expenditure of the 2015/16 budget, the lawyer representing the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, as well as the families of 44 victims, laboured the question about costs.

Selebano then told the inquest that the decision was made to ensure revenue enhancement.

The inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy.