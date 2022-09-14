Govt not targeting Zimbabweans, says Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said it was because their special dispensation had long since expired.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that it was untrue that government was only targeting Zimbabwean nationals who were in the country illegally.

Next year, the Lesotho Special Permit dispensation will also expire.

The minister was before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday to update it on the most recent extension for permit renewals.

Motsoaledi said that Home Affairs was in the process of hiring 200 more immigration officers, as it ramps up its operations to root out illegal immigrants, from 240 to 540 per year.

Farms, factories and the trucking industry have been targeted for investigation.

"There are employers who deliberately hire illegal people, specifically because they want to oppress in what I call modern-day slavery, where people work for very little wages, or no wages at all," the minister said.

But Motsoaledi insists that government is not being unduly unfair to pursue Zimbabweans who are in the country illegally.

"The Zimbabwean permit can not be temporary forever. The same will apply to the Basotho permit, and I know people have raised that we are only targeting Zimbabweans, but the Basotho permit is only expiring at the end of December 2023, not now," the minister said.

Motsoaledi said that the permit backlog at Home Affairs offices was less about the number of applications for renewals, but the never-ending appeals by those who had been rejected.