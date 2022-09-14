Family of murdered Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk angry over delays in case

The an accused of Van Wyk's murder, 56-year-old Daniel Smit, is still awaiting a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital where he's to undergo observation.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February after police found parts of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk's body in a drain on his property in the West Coast town of Klawer.

Smit was referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day evaluation in April but the accused has been waiting for a bed at the facility ever since.

The Klawer Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard the man accused of killing 13-year-old Van Wyk was number 66 on the waiting list.

The matter was postponed to 10 October.

Community activist Billy Claasen said that the court delays had angered Jerobejin's family and the community.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. This is dragging on for too long. The community of Klawer and the oppressed people want justice. They want this case to come to a conclusion," Claasen said.

It was initially alleged that the teen was killed because he and a friend had stolen mangoes off a tree in the accused's garden.