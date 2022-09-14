EC ANC PEC insists there are persistent attacks on Ramaphosa

The committee has unanimously resolved to back Ramaphosa's bid for a second term.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape (EC) executive committee on Wednesday insisted there were persistent attacks on party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The committee unanimously resolved to back Ramaphosa's bid for a second term.

The Mpumalanga and Limpopo’s provincial executive committees have also played open cards about throwing their weight behind Ramaphosa.

However, all three committees were backing different leaders for the party’s second in command.

The Eastern Cape wants its own chairperson Oscar Mabuyane elected to that position while Limpopo has endorsed its own chair, Stan Mathabatha.

Ronald Lamola, who is from Mpumalanga also got a nod from his home province.

Several other provinces are meeting with their counterparts to deliberate on the issue of succession ahead of the party’s December national conference.

Growing agitation against Ramaphosa has left the organisation in the Eastern Cape feeling disgusted.

The party in the Eastern Cape claimed attacks that came from in and out of the party were aimed at dividing and dislodging the ANC.

Criticism against Ramaphosa over his leadership and now the Phala Phala farm scandal where he’s accused of covering up the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency are issues hovering over the incumbent’s head.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape also said there were people willing to go to great lengths to avoid consequences over their own nefarious actions by going after Ramphosa.

In deciding to lobby for Mabuyane, his provincial executive said it believed he had the necessary skills to help renew the former liberation movement.

Gwede Mantashe also got the nod to return to his old position as the national chairperson as it was part of the ANC's vision of continuity and change.

The ANC will elect new leaders in December.