DWS working with authorities to prosecute Jagersfontein mine owners - Mahlobo

The walls of the dam at the mine collapsed on Sunday, causing mudslides that left one person dead and many others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation deputy minister, David Mahlobo, said that his department would be working with law enforcement agencies to prosecute management at the Jagersfontein mine.

Mahlobo said that the mine was ordered to comply with the regulations by January 2021 and it failed to show progress on many occasions.

He said that the department could not be blamed for the mistakes of a privately-owned company, which hired private engineers to inspect their compliance.

"There were four non-compliant issues: the amount of water they were using in terms of the licence, they were above [that], which was unlawful. They were also operating within a water corp - remember there is the Kaalfontein Dam there and a river - without authorisation."