CT central rail squatters unhappy about plans of move to Philippi wedge

The informal settlers along the tracks near Langa are holding up plans to return the central train line to full service.

CAPE TOWN - There's growing unhappiness with plans to move railway line squatters to an area near Mitchells Plain.

The squatters are unhappy about plans to move them to the Philippi wedge area alongside the Siqalo Informal Settlement.

Moreover, some Mitchells Plain residents were also against the move.

Community activist Loyiso Nkohle said: “Minister Mbalula and other government officials met last week to sign a social impact agreement, so that all government commitments can agree and adhere to that. But the issue now at hand is the Mitchells Plain community who are objecting to that.”