Consumers warned about social media transactions after CT businessman killed

Earlier this month, Glencairn restaurateur, Ben Tuzee, was stabbed to death in a hijacking in Browns Farm in Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are warning consumers that criminals are lurking on social media marketplaces.

The 51-year-old man and his niece were in the area to deliver a television he had advertised on a social media platform.

Police have alerted the public to the dangers around meeting up with potential buyers or sellers in unfamiliar communities, especially those with high crime levels.

Police said that Tuzee's murder was not regarded as an isolated incident, as the SAPS was aware of other instances where people used social media platforms to advertise items for sale and became victims of crime after they were requested to deliver the items to areas in the Nyanga vicinity, including Browns Farm and Crossroads.

According to authorities the buyer of the TV had asked Tuzee to make the delivery at Msenge Street at around 10 AM but when he arrived at the location, he and his niece were attacked by three suspects.

He was stabbed to death, while his niece survived the ordeal.

The suspects fled with the deceased's car, which was later recovered nearby.

Nyanga detectives earlier this week arrested three suspects, including two teenagers.