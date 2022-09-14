City of Cape Town consults specialist group to help address rise in kidnappings

The City of Cape Town said that when it came to kidnappings, criminals had become very clever. That is why authorities say they are now bolstering their efforts to help the police in catching offenders.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was no longer leaving it up to the police alone to try and solve kidnappings.

Authorities in the metro say they have been in consultation with an international group that specialises in kidnappings and extortion.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that criminals were preying on victims they knew would hand them quick cash.

The City of Cape Town said that when it came to kidnappings, criminals had become very clever.

That is why authorities say they are now bolstering their efforts to help the police in catching offenders.

JP Smith explains: "Instead of waiting for the national government and [police] minister Cele to indicate direction, we're exploring ways in which the city can become better equipped to protect our citizens in this regard and play a more prominent role in supporting the South African police in addressing this increasing trend."

The City of Cape Town says that kidnappings have become a national crisis that needs urgent attention.

It has also urged people to be extra cautious on social media as some criminals use it to know the movements and lifestyles of victims.