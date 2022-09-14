Cele: Hawks to prioritise probe into murder of CT magistate

Police Minister Bheki Cele and a delegation of senior Western Cape police officials on Wednesday visited the family of slain Cape Town magistrate Romey van Rooyen whose body was found inside her Marina Da Gama home on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have moved to prioritise the investigation into the murder of a top Cape Town magistrate.

The police minister was set to meet with top Hawks detectives to discuss the details of the investigation into the magistrate’s murder.

Cele offered his condolences to Van Rooyen’s family earlier.

“We have spoken to the national head of the Hawks, and we are meeting soon. There has been ground covered but nonetheless, we feel that the case has been taken a serious level,” Cele said.

Meeting Cele outside the slain magistrates' home, her brother Tasswell van Rooyen, paid tribute to the example she had set for the family.

“It’s sad and it’s difficult for us. You don’t understand what Romey was and what she represented to the family," he said.

The minister has described the murder as a direct attack on the criminal justice system.

No one’s been brought to book yet.