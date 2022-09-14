ANC structures given go-ahead to hold branch meetings to nominate leaders

African National Congress (ANC) structures have now been given the greenlight to hold general branch meetings to nominate leaders ahead of its national conference in December.

The ANC is also currently training branch secretaries on new guidelines and methods of campaigning as stipulated by its electoral commission, which is spearheaded by its former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The national executive committee (NEC)'s also tasked its treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who’s also responsible for the running of its secretariat, to engage with provinces which have raised concerns over the recent audit report’s numbers.

Party spokesperson, Pule Mabe: "It's more the admin process related to all these things as opposed to people being aggrieved. Very often, once clarity is offered, cadres tend to be comfortable with the knowledge that they are at least aware of what has transpired, so we directed the TG to deal with those things."