After apology, 3 barred media houses allowed to cover Senzo Meyiwa trial

The reporters from three local media houses were reprimanded and thrown out of court after trying to interview a witness before he could take the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The news agencies that were barred from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will be allowed back into court on Wednesday morning.

The reporters from three local media houses were reprimanded and thrown out of court after trying to interview a witness before he could take the stand.

Tumelo Madlala was chased and questioned by reporters as he walked into the courtroom.

The State said that he was petrified and unsettled, which resulted in the judge telling the said journalists to leave court.

But the lawyers in the matter met after a short adjournment on Tuesday and an agreement was struck.

"Those errant media houses have apologised for their reprehensible conduct and that they have been issued with a written warning. This will be incorporated into the current guidelines that have been issued with a written warning and should they repeat the same conduct, they will then be permanently excluded from the proceedings."