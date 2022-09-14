7 Ekurhuleni policemen charged with killing teen in raid set to apply for bail

The accused handed themselves over to the authorities over the weekend and made their first appearance in the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven Ekurhuleni policemen charged with murdering a 19-year-old man during a raid in Langaville last week are expected to make a formal application for bail on Wednesday.

The man was one of two men who were shot during the raid.

The other - a 29-year-old - survived.

An additional two men were also allegedly assaulted.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous body harm and defeating the ends of justice.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that the accused stormed a shack in Langaville Extension 6 last Thursday and found four men inside.



Two of the men fled and two officers gave chase.

The other two men were assaulted, allegedly by the remaining officers at the shack.

Afterward, one of the men who had fled was found with two gunshot wounds in his right leg and taken to hospital.

The other was later found dead behind another shack.

The State has previously indicated it plans to oppose bail for the accused.

And while it hasn’t yet revealed its grounds, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on the last occasion said the defence told the court that one of the accused, Eugene Raubenheimer, had a pending case of malicious damage to property and theft.