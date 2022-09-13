‘You’ll pay one day’ – Mpofu threatens Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry chair

Mpofu was responding to Dyantyi’s refusal to postpone this week’s hearings until after Friday’s application where President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance will be appealing the lifting of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension by the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Proceedings got heated at Tuesday’s section 194 inquiry hearings with advocate Dali Mpofu issuing a “threat” and a “promise” to chairperson Richard Dyantyi.



Mpofu also said Mkhwebane was off sick and couldn’t attend Tuesday’s hearings.

Mpofu was supposed to cross-examine witness Nelisiwe Thejane but requested a postponement citing Friday’s court challenge.

But Dyantyi declined his request leading to an outburst from Mpofu.

“You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine, you’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” said Mpofu.

Dyantyi responded: “Are you threatening me now?”

“Actually, it’s not a threat as I said it’s a promise,” said Mpofu.

Committee member Dr Annelie Lotriet took exception to Mpofu’s conduct saying the matter had to be investigated.

“In terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act, no member of Parliament must be threatened while exercising his or her duty,” she explained.

The committee continued its hearing with Mpofu now expected to cross-examine Tuesday’s witness next week.