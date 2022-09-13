Go

Wine lovers, Prince Kaybee has something for you: Milani

The 'Zimbali' hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store.

Prince Kaybee. Credit: Prince Kaybee Twitter page @PrinceKaybee_SA
13 September 2022 12:46

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Prince Kaybee is calling all wine lovers.

On Monday, the Zimbali hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store, joining a growing list of local celebrities who have entered the alcohol business.

He has been sharing updates about his new product since June, and it is said that it is named after his son, Milani.

The music talent has received many congratulations from friends and fans hailing his bold move.

