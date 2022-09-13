Wine lovers, Prince Kaybee has something for you: Milani

The 'Zimbali' hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store.

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Prince Kaybee is calling all wine lovers.

On Monday, the Zimbali hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store, joining a growing list of local celebrities who have entered the alcohol business.

So excited we are finally here, Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today Im announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store.



Purchase here: https://t.co/t1sblcABqr pic.twitter.com/5j9xjCLCI5 K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 12, 2022

He has been sharing updates about his new product since June, and it is said that it is named after his son, Milani.

The music talent has received many congratulations from friends and fans hailing his bold move.