Wine lovers, Prince Kaybee has something for you: Milani
The 'Zimbali' hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store.
JOHANNESBURG - DJ Prince Kaybee is calling all wine lovers.
On Monday, the Zimbali hitmaker announced that Milani Wine is now available on the Milani Wine online store, joining a growing list of local celebrities who have entered the alcohol business.
So excited we are finally here, Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today Im announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store.K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 12, 2022
Purchase here: https://t.co/t1sblcABqr pic.twitter.com/5j9xjCLCI5
He has been sharing updates about his new product since June, and it is said that it is named after his son, Milani.
The music talent has received many congratulations from friends and fans hailing his bold move.
Well done Prince KaybeeYaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) September 13, 2022
You are making boss moves silentlyKatlego_Dumelizwe (@GogoDumelizwe) September 12, 2022
What makes it more interesting is that Prince Kaybee wines is Harvested and packaged here in South Africa by South Africans pic.twitter.com/IK3MrfqAaiChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 13, 2022