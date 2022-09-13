WCED on claims of neglecting special needs children: They are our first priority

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has on Tuesday responded to claims made by parents and an NPO defending the rights of children learning with a disability.

The Hope for the Future organisation said it had been inundated with complaints from parents living on the Cape Flats. The complaints relate to an alleged lack of resources and assistance at schools in the Western Cape.

But the provincial education department said it had always put the needs of children with disabilities first.

Bronagh Hammond from the department said: “The Western Cape has 74 special schools in the Western Cape, 22 are registered schools of skills and four are additional schools offering school of skill subjects, and we are also piloting school of skill subjects in selected mainstream schools in grade 8 and 9 this year”.