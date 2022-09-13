WC govt scrambles for funds to boost cycling in Khayelitsha

Khayelitsha cycling enthusiast, Sindile Mavundla said that the sport could boost youth development in the township.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial government said it was in need of more money to boost cycling as a sport in Khayelitsha.

But officials admitted that they could see a need for it on Spine Road - a popular route that connects Khayelitsha to the rest of the Cape Flats.

"For the past five years, we've been sort of engaging the city of Cape Town, specifically, the TDA, the Transport and Urban Mobility Authority on implementing the cycling strategy - which has been sort of put aside for a very long time."

Cyclist, Thembela Mjonono added that the sport changed his life.

"I started cycling four years back, I'm located in Khayelitsha. I started cycling because of running away from a lot of things that were happening in the location of Khayelitsha. It was a form of, for me, to escape a lot of things that were happening around Khayelitsha."