Several Kenyans injured in stadium stampede during Ruto's inauguration

According to eyewitnesses, a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell after people pushed it - leaving scores injured.

JOHANNESBURG - According to Kenyan medics, several people were crushed and injured as thousands forced their way into the Kasarani Stadium in the capital Nairobi, where the new President William Ruto was being inaugurated.

Eyewitnesses said a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell after people pushed it - leaving scores injured.

Thousands of people attended the presidential inauguration including several heads of state including South Africa's Deputy President, David Mabuza.

Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's fifth president, a week after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the June election.

He started his career as a roadside chicken seller and later completed his PhD and rose through the political ranks to become the country’s vice president for 10 years alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto referred to himself as a hustler who was a political outsider, yet won the election against Raila Odinga who has been considered part of the country’s political dynasty for decades.

He takes over at a time when Kenya struggled with high unemployment, rising public debt and soaring food and fuel prices.

Ruto told Kenyans that the government would empower agriculture producers to help bring down the cost of basic goods.

Meanwhile, medics said they had to rush several people to hospital following the stampede.