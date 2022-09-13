Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Madlala takes stand to testify about night of murder

Tumelo Madlala, one of Meyiwa's closest friends, testified as a State witness on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The first witness who was present when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 has asked the court for time to compose himself as he began his testimony.

Tumelo Madlala, one of Meyiwa's closest friends, testified as a State witness on Tuesday afternoon.

He recounted the events of 26 October, the night that Meyiwa was killed.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

ALSO READ:

Madlala was cooperative when giving his testimony, at times giving more detail than required with State advocate George Baloyi reeling him in.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial The matter is postponed to tomorrow, 14 September 2022.



The accused are told to rise for adjournment.



Once again, Madlala and accused #1 stare at each other for a long time. @ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 13, 2022

He described the events of the fateful day when he arrived in Spruitview from KwaZulu-Natal to meet Meyiwa.

“From there, we then proceeded to the house, and I was informed the [said house] was Kelly’s home,” Madlala said.

But as he moved closer to detailing the incident that took Meyiwa’s life, he took a slight pause.

“May I take a break?” he asked.

The lunch adjournment was taken slightly earlier to allow Madlala time to regain his composure.

WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa Trial Update: Case postponed due to a witness not being available to testify