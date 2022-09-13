Go

Sahpra confirms second death linked to COVID-19 vaccine

In August, the country recorded its first fatality linked to taking the jab.

Vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic on 5 August 2021, in California. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
13 September 2022 07:28

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has reported a second death following vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Sahpra, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare but potentially severe neurological adverse event that is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other medicines.

Symptoms range from mild to severe, and may include muscle weakness, muscle pain, numbness, and tingling.

The second fatality, which was reported last month, was investigated by the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee.

It found the patient's demise as a result of GBS can be tied to taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In many cases, the condition resolves with no serious after-effects, but in some severe instances, it can cause serious or life-threatening problems.

