Saftu demands Jagersfontein mine operators compensate community members

Saftu said that tailing dams could cause environmental threats to community members beyond the flooding, including health problems.

JAGERSFONTEIN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is demanding that the company responsible for the mine dam at Jagersfontein in the Free State should compensate the various communities affected by the deadly mine dam wall burst.

The trade union federation said that tailing dams could cause environmental threats to community members beyond the flooding, including health problems.

"Saftu demands the company that has operated Jagersfontein operations from 2010 to carry all costs of rebuilding people's houses, compensating for the loss of life and people's household and property loss in the flooding," said the union's Trevor Shaku.