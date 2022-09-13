Go

Ramaphosa: ‘Unemployment is one of the country’s biggest challenges’

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 September 2022 where he launched the Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his keynote address on Women's Day in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal on 8 August 2022. Picture: Supplied
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his keynote address on Women's Day in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal on 8 August 2022. Picture: Supplied
13 September 2022 17:30

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 September 2022 where he launched the Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza.

Ramaphosa said the facility has created 4,000 job opportunities with a subsidiary employment total of 7,200 with 70% of the labour force.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA