Ramaphosa: ‘Unemployment is one of the country’s biggest challenges’

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 September 2022 where he launched the Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza.

Ramaphosa said the facility has created 4,000 job opportunities with a subsidiary employment total of 7,200 with 70% of the labour force.