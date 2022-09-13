Ramaphosa says programme to assist Jagersfontein residents will be put in place President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on Monday after a dam wall collapsed at a local mine and destroyed several homes and farmland in the Charlesville area. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Jagersfontein JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a programme to assist the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State would take guidance from the government's successes during COVID-19. Ramaphosa visited the area on Monday after a dam wall collapsed at a local mine and destroyed several homes and farmland in the Charlesville area. One person has been confirmed dead. [PICTURES] The aftermath in Charlesville, Jgersfontein- Free State.



Several homes have been damaged. Public and private infrastructure is covered in grey mud.



Residents were woken up by water gushing from a burst mine dam in the early morning hours of Sunday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hobLY8IhQO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Jgersfontein. He says government will build houses for those who lost homes and government will make sure that those who lost underwear are also assisted. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/YGvI6mmlb1 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022

During his visit, Ramaphosa told residents that the government had successfully protected residents during COVID-19 and would do the same for at least 300 people who were impacted by Sunday's incident.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Jagersfontein on Monday was met with frustration as residents detailed that their issue with a local mine dated back over 10 years.

They claimed that the government had failed to consider their grievances over the years.

Ramaphosa denied claims of being an uncaring government and said that his administration had a track record of successful intervention during times of crisis.

"We've done extremely well with COVID-19 and so this one will also be handled in the best way that we can," the president said.

The president said the government would ensure that residents were assisted to recover items lost during Sunday's incident but did not provide any timelines.