Ramaphosa: Govt's support for Jagersfontein will be extensive

The residents of Jagersfontein said that Sunday's incident followed years of community complaints about security threats from a local mine.

Disgruntled residents told President Ramaphosa on Monday that they were disappointed that government had failed to listen to their concerns for more than a decade.

The president apologised for past mistakes, saying government cared about South Africans and would ensure that residents were assisted to recover items that were lost on Sunday.

"From a housing point of view, those who have lost their possessions, and it has been washed away - your furniture, your clothes and everything - and we are going to attend to that," the president said.

While residents have alleged that the accident occurred as a result of negligence, Ramaphosa has called for calm and promised that a thorough investigation will be conducted following the tragedy.