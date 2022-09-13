Ramaphosa: Govt's support for Jagersfontein will be extensive
President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the area on Monday following an accident at a local mine that caused damage to an estimated 100 homes on Sunday.
JAGERSFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government support to the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State would be extensive.
Ramaphosa took to the area on Monday following an accident at a local mine that caused damage to an estimated 100 homes on Sunday.
The incident killed at least one person and injured dozens of others.
[PICTURES] The aftermath in Charlesville, Jgersfontein- Free State.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022
Several homes have been damaged. Public and private infrastructure is covered in grey mud.
Residents were woken up by water gushing from a burst mine dam in the early morning hours of Sunday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hobLY8IhQO
The residents of Jagersfontein said that Sunday's incident followed years of community complaints about security threats from a local mine.
Disgruntled residents told President Ramaphosa on Monday that they were disappointed that government had failed to listen to their concerns for more than a decade.
The president apologised for past mistakes, saying government cared about South Africans and would ensure that residents were assisted to recover items that were lost on Sunday.
"From a housing point of view, those who have lost their possessions, and it has been washed away - your furniture, your clothes and everything - and we are going to attend to that," the president said.
While residents have alleged that the accident occurred as a result of negligence, Ramaphosa has called for calm and promised that a thorough investigation will be conducted following the tragedy.