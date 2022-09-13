Go

Ramaphosa: Govt's support for Jagersfontein will be extensive

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the area on Monday following an accident at a local mine that caused damage to an estimated 100 homes on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is shown around Jagersfontein on 12 September 2022 in the wake of a mine dam collapse the previous day. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
13 September 2022

JAGERSFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government support to the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State would be extensive.

The incident killed at least one person and injured dozens of others.

The residents of Jagersfontein said that Sunday's incident followed years of community complaints about security threats from a local mine.

Disgruntled residents told President Ramaphosa on Monday that they were disappointed that government had failed to listen to their concerns for more than a decade.

The president apologised for past mistakes, saying government cared about South Africans and would ensure that residents were assisted to recover items that were lost on Sunday.

"From a housing point of view, those who have lost their possessions, and it has been washed away - your furniture, your clothes and everything - and we are going to attend to that," the president said.

While residents have alleged that the accident occurred as a result of negligence, Ramaphosa has called for calm and promised that a thorough investigation will be conducted following the tragedy.

