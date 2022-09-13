Putco strike: Unions back to drawing board over wage talks, delaying operations

Workers at the Putco Dobsenville Depot affiliated to National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa rejected a fresh wage offer tabled on Monday by the transport company.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) on Tuesday said unions had to go back to the drawing board, forcing passengers to wait a while longer before operations could resume.

Workers at the Putco Dobsenville depot affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) rejected a fresh wage offer tabled on Monday by the transport company.

The strike started three weeks ago with disgruntled bus drivers downing tools over a 6% salary increase, back pay and bonuses promised to them in 2020.

Last week, a court ruling tried to force employees back to work, which was followed by a mass dismissal of 105 workers.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said a full statement on a national response would be issued soon.

“Members in Dobsonville rejected that proposal outright on the basis that they feel it was unfair that 105 workers are being isolated and are being made to take the blame for a strike of all workers at Putco,” the spokesperson said.

Majola said workers said anything less than the reinstatement of over 100 workers and honouring the back pay was mere disrespect.

Meanwhile, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company was monitoring the situation after drivers tasked the union's representative to go back to the table and renegotiate.

“Now that things are calming down, we are expecting a sound level of operations, but with these clarity and engagements, we are seeing improvements,” Xulu added.

