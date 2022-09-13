Parly clears Kodwa of alleged involvement in Phala Phala burglary cover-up

Parliament's intelligence committee has also found no independently verifiable information to support the use of crime intelligence funds to covertly pursue alleged suspects.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence on Tuesday said there was no evidence that crime intelligence funds were used to track down alleged suspects following a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

It also said there was no evidence to suggest that Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa was involved in the cover-up.

The committee finalised its report for tabling in the National Assembly after it was asked to investigate these specific allegations by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

After interviewing Kodwa and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, the committee said there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations.

Kodwa is alleged to have accompanied the head of the Presidential Protection Unit to Namibia in pursuit of suspects.

But he denied this.

Meanwhile, Masemola testified that no funds were used from the Crime Intelligence’s secret services account to conduct the covert cross-border operation.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been outraged by the outcome. It said the committee, citing a lack of evidence for it to investigate, proved why an ad hoc committee of Parliament is necessary.

The DA's chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said: “An ad hoc committee in Parliament will be able to do its work in an open and transparent manner. It will be able to investigate all State institutions that are implicated in this alleged cover-up that happened on the president’s farm in Phala Phala. What this will be able to do is give Parliament the evidence that it needs to act on any members of Parliament, on any institutions that are found to be guilty”.

Gwarube added that the outcome of the probe proved exactly why an ad hoc committee was necessary.

The committee said its findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of those implicated in the case.