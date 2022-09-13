Numsa signs settlement agreement with Putco following staff wage strike

The settlement includes among others an implementation of a 6% wage increase on 1 October 2022 for all employees who were employed from 1 April 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday evening said it signed a settlement agreement with bus company Putco following an intense wage strike by bus drivers.

However, the increase will not be backdated.

An annual bonus that the workers had been pushing for, will be paid by Putco to all employees who were employed by the company by 1 April 2020.

The bonus will spread equally over a period of 18 months, starting at the end of October this year.

The strike started three weeks ago when disgruntled drivers downed tools leaving thousands of passengers scrambling to find alternative transport.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “A once-off payment of R5,000 per employee inside the bargaining unit will be paid in two installments until the end of November 2022 and the end of February 2023 in lieu of back paying of employees who were in service of the company from 1 April 2020.”