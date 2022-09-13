Migrant religious workers will no longer get work permits, permanent residency

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday while giving an update on the Bushiri investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department has announced that it will be clamping down on foreign religious workers who are looking to work in South Africa.

Malawian evangelist Shepherd Bushiri escaped in 2020 while facing money laundering charges.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said that foreign national religious workers will no longer be eligible for work permits, or permanent residency, in the country.

A chief director has been dismissed, and four junior officials are still facing disciplinary proceedings, for illegally granting Bushiri a residency permit.

Motsoaledi said there’s no doubt Bushiri and his wife skipped the country while they were out on bail. “I want to confirm that on our movement control system, we do not see any record of the Bushiris leaving, which means they left the country illegally,” he said.

Motsoaledi said an investigation was also under way to determine how another evangelist, Nigerian Timothy Omotoso, had acquired South African residency.

Omotoso is currently facing a raft of rape and human trafficking charges in the Eastern Cape.

“We are saying they must come only as visitors, but as visitors who can perform work. This change means there’s no avenue available for these religious workers to migrate to permanent residence status,” said Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi said the Hawks would not reveal to him how Bushiri dodged immigration to return to Malawi.