Mantashe expected to visit Jagersfontein after deadly mine dam collapse

The homes of several residents in the Free State small town were flooded when water gushed out after the collapsing of a dam wall on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is on Tuesday expected to meet with the community of Jagersfontein following a deadly accident at a local mine.

Mantashe's visit comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday promised residents that government relief was on the way.

The minister is expected to meet with victims of Sunday's ordeal and hear first-hand the traumatic experience they've been going through since losing their homes on Sunday.

On Monday, the Kopano local municipality told Eyewitness News that it estimated that between 60 and 100 homes were flooded when a mine dam cracked open and flooded the area.

The minister is expected to detail clearly the steps that the government will be taking to ensure accountability, given that the incident also claimed the life of at least one person and left several others injured.

It is understood that police are still searching for three people who went missing when parts of Jagersfontein were covered in grey mud.

According to his office, Mantashe will also meet the management of the affected mine.