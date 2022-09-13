Makhura's involvement in termination of Life Esidimeni contract questioned

The inquest, sitting in the Pretoria High Court, will determine whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 psychiatric patients moved from the facility to ill-equipped NGOs.

JOHANNESBURG - The former Gauteng Health HOD said it was difficult to ascertain whether Gauteng Premier David Makhura made the final call to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract.

Barney Selebano was back for a second day at the Life Esideni inquest for cross-examination on Tuesday.

Phyllis Vorster, the lawyer representing the families of some of the Life Esidimeni victims, spent much of the morning quizzing Selebano on the testimony he gave yesterday.

The line of questioning focused on who the final decision makers were in the plan to terminate his long-standing Life Esidimeni contract.

It was common knowledge that Selebano, the former mental health director, Makgabo Manamela as well as erstwhile Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu had been implicated in the implementation of the plan that led to the tragedy.

But there have been further questions about whether the buck stopped with them.

Makhura's name was again thrust into the spotlight during today's cross-examination.

While Selebano previously told the inquest that the decision was taken by the Provincial Cabinet and reinforced by the Premier's Budget Council, he said he couldn't point the finger solely at Makhura.

"I would say it's the Premier's Budget Council or the Cabinet, but I don't sit in their discussions when they make their decisions."

Selebano's cross-examined continued for the rest of the day.