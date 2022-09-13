Mahlobo to launch legal action against Jagersfontein mine owners

The walls of the dam at the mine collapsed on Sunday causing mudslides that left an elderly man dead and over 50 houses damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on Tuesday said his department would be working with law enforcement agencies to prosecute management at the Jagersfontein mine.

Mahlobo said the mine was ordered to comply with the regulations by January 2021, but it failed to show progress on many occasions.

He said the department could not be blamed for the mistakes of a privately-owned company that outsourced private engineers to inspect their compliance.

“There were four noncompliance issues; the amount of water they were using in terms of the licence, they were above, which was unlawful,” he said adding that the company operated without authorisation.”