Go

Mahlobo to launch legal action against Jagersfontein mine owners

The walls of the dam at the mine collapsed on Sunday causing mudslides that left an elderly man dead and over 50 houses damaged.

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.
A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.
13 September 2022 19:21

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on Tuesday said his department would be working with law enforcement agencies to prosecute management at the Jagersfontein mine.

The walls of the dam at the mine collapsed on Sunday causing mudslides that left an elderly man dead and over 50 houses damaged.

Mahlobo said the mine was ordered to comply with the regulations by January 2021, but it failed to show progress on many occasions.

He said the department could not be blamed for the mistakes of a privately-owned company that outsourced private engineers to inspect their compliance.

“There were four noncompliance issues; the amount of water they were using in terms of the licence, they were above, which was unlawful,” he said adding that the company operated without authorisation.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA