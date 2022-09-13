Lizzo on Emmy win: All I wanted to see was someone like me in the media
JOHANNESBURG - One thing about her, she is unapologetic about herself and her body.
With a billowing red tulle dress, Hitmaker Lizzo made a serious fashion statement, saying her win in the competition programme "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" category represented an important milestone for diversity.
The Emmys, the first full-fledged gala honouring the best of the small screen since the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off with stars hitting the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.
"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said, the emotion clear on her face.
lizzo is halfway to an egot #emmys #emmy2022 pic.twitter.com/4erwFrjejQ(@ungodlywests) September 13, 2022
She added: "Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me.
"If I could go back and tell a little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You're gonna see that person, but b@@ch, it's going to have to be you.'"
This is for the BIG GRRRLS pic.twitter.com/MjxGKcfsGGFOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 13, 2022
After the COVID-19 crisis forced producers to come up with remote and socially distanced editions in 2020 and 2021, Monday marked a return to normality.
Every time yall come on here & try to shame Lizzo for being her unapologetic self, shes going to keep winning in life https://t.co/wbn5Ounyjdi make beats (@DonDadaNYC) September 13, 2022