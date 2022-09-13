Go

Lizzo on Emmy win: All I wanted to see was someone like me in the media

With a billowing red tulle dress, Lizzo made a serious fashion statement, saying her win in the competition programme 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' category represented an important milestone for diversity.

Picture: Lizzo at the Emmys. Credit: Lizzo Twitter page @lizzo
JOHANNESBURG - One thing about her, she is unapologetic about herself and her body.

With a billowing red tulle dress, Hitmaker Lizzo made a serious fashion statement, saying her win in the competition programme "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" category represented an important milestone for diversity.

The Emmys, the first full-fledged gala honouring the best of the small screen since the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off with stars hitting the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said, the emotion clear on her face.

She added: "Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me.

"If I could go back and tell a little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You're gonna see that person, but b@@ch, it's going to have to be you.'"

After the COVID-19 crisis forced producers to come up with remote and socially distanced editions in 2020 and 2021, Monday marked a return to normality.

The event was also the first major Hollywood award show since Will Smith shocked the world by slapping Chris Rock over a joke about his wife at the Oscars.

