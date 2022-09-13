Lizzo on Emmy win: All I wanted to see was someone like me in the media

With a billowing red tulle dress, Lizzo made a serious fashion statement, saying her win in the competition programme 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' category represented an important milestone for diversity.

JOHANNESBURG - One thing about her, she is unapologetic about herself and her body.

The Emmys, the first full-fledged gala honouring the best of the small screen since the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off with stars hitting the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said, the emotion clear on her face.