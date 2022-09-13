Lawyer for 4 accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial wants court to probe any State delays

The trial could not be heard on Monday – as there were delays in getting the third state witness from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal representatives for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants any further delays by the State in securing witnesses to be investigated by the Pretoria High Court.

The witness is the first among the eyewitnesses who were in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for a robbery that claimed the life of the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

"We do abide by the Constitution, however, we would like to give the State a notice in case this situation might happen again. We give the State notice in terms of Section 342A, your lordship," said TT Thobane.

After Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the State an overnight postponement, the lawyer for four of the accused, TT Thobane, rose giving the State this notice.

In the event that there are further delays in securing a witness, Thobane wants the court to host an inquiry to determine the cause of the delay and to make a ruling.

Meanwhile, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has cautioned State advocate, George Baloyi, against any further delays.

"The fact that the flight was not available simply says that flight arrangements should have been made earlier," the judge said.

The matter resumes on Tuesday morning and one of the people who saw Meyiwa being shot will testify.