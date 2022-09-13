KZN ANC: Up to branches to decide on next ANC leader

Its provincial secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo on Tuesday said while many can stand for leadership positions, not all will find expression in the ANC's branches.

JOHANNESBURG - As leadership contestation heats up in the African National Congress (ANC), the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee on Tuesday said that no one could force a candidate on the province.

Its provincial secretary, Bhekinkosi Mtolo, on Tuesday said that while many could stand for leadership positions, not all would find expression in the ANC's branches.

This as news emerges that former President Jacob Zuma is backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's second bid to lead the party.

Dlamini-Zuma lost out to current ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes at the ANC's 2017 national conference.

ALSO READ:

Mtolo said that this development would not divide the province.

Bhekinkosi Mtolo's view on the debate over who should lead the ANC next is clear: “The person is not yet born who can force the PEC. The PEC can make its own decisions.”

This without mentioning Zuma or Dlamini-Zuma’s names.

For some, the return of NDZ 2.0 merely serves to further divide the ANC in KZN, it’s also seen as a spanner thrown into Zweli Mkhize’s ambitions to have the governing party’s largest province back his attempts to dislodge Ramaphosa.

Mtolo said KZN wanted to leave the decision of who to support up to its branches.

“My advice to them [candidates] is that they must get support from branches,” he said.

KZN is meeting with several provinces deliberating over issues of policy and leadership. It's yet to pronounce who it wants to back ahead of the crucial ANC national conference.