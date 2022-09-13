Joburg council's Makhubele won't appeal court ruling declaring meeting invalid

The court ruled late last night that Makhubele didn't have the authority to convene the meeting which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg council chair of chairs, Colleen Makhubele, said that she was satisfied with the verdict passed by the High Court in Johannesburg declaring a meeting that she scheduled as invalid.

The court ruled late on Monday night that Makhubele didn't have the authority to convene the meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning.

Makhubele, who is also a member of Cope, has told Eyewitness News that she will not be appealing the judgment.

She said that this has cleared confusion as to who takes over when the Speaker is unavailable.

"We are actually happy with the verdict. It is a relief for us as the legislature because there was the grey area in the law on who will take over when there is a vacancy of a Speaker."

The court application follows former Speaker Vasco da Gama's removal from council after a successful motion of no confidence against him.