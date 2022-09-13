GP, NW properties worth R144m unlawfully transferred to private bodies – SIU

The SIU said the properties were allegedly fraudulently transferred from government ownership from 2008 to 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday said R144 million worth of government properties in Gauteng and the North West had been unlawfully transferred to private entities.

The SIU said the properties were allegedly fraudulently transferred from government ownership between 2008 and 2017.

Since then, the SIU said it had made significant progress with prosecutions in various high courts.

The millions of rands worth of properties have been frozen and the unit was in the process of reversing the property names back to the government.

The SIU's head Andy Mothibi said: “Observing and making comments is one thing. It is in our court, so to speak, to act on this and show there is action and I can promise you that, on a law enforcement level, we can see the same galvanisation of the public that no one is prepared to accept and tolerate this anymore.”