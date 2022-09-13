Five suspects due in court for attempted kidnapping of CT businesswoman

The woman raised the alarm with Lansdowne police on Saturday afternoon after she noticed a vehicle had been following her after leaving her business premises.

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in connection with a possible attempted kidnapping of an Ottery businesswoman.

The woman raised the alarm with Lansdowne police on Saturday afternoon after she noticed a vehicle had been following her after leaving her business premises.

Officers managed to track down the car with five occupants, who had an illegal firearm and ammunition in their possession.

Detectives also found licence plates that did not match the disc displayed on the vehicle's windscreen.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Five suspects between the ages of 20 and 30 are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday following their arrest in Lansdowne on Saturday afternoon on charges of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition as well as fraud."