Ex-Gauteng Health HOD Selebano set to face tough Life Esidimeni questions

Selebano kicked off his testimony at the inquest on Monday, where he gave an account of a series of decisions that left more than 140 psychiatric patients dead in 2016.

He’s among three former Gauteng Health officials in the hot seat.

The former HOD at the Health Department told the Life Esidimeni inquest that the budget constraints were at the centre of the department’s troubles in the period leading up to the 2016 tragedy.

The inquest, sitting in the Pretoria High Court, will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy which led to the death of more than 144 mental health patients.

The private hospital cared for close to 2,000 state patients at the time.

According to Selebano, the decision to cancel the contract was discussed by the provincial cabinet following a series of meetings with the treasury and then reinforced at the Premier’s budget council.

"It had to be taken at a cabinet-level, it had to be."

Selebano said then Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi called for the NGOs where patients had died to be shut down.