Eskom: Plans in place to end power cuts but it will take time

South Africans have been put through yet another round of electricity outages.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says there are plans in place to end power cuts, but it will take time.

Stage two power cuts are in place until Friday.

Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, says they hope their energy plans will bear fruit soon.

"Now until these new projects are realised, we will need to rely on the old unreliable coal fleet which continues to deteriorate due to insufficient opportunity to perform reliably maintenance. It is important to understand that the month-end supply is not in balance."

Oberholzer says that if available capacity is under pressure, power cuts will have to be implemented.

"Also, where we have to implement the necessary liability maintenance on some of the coal units that really require it, we really can not take them off and when we take them off, we do some emergency breakdown work on them, and then we have to return them because they are required to supply demand. So, that's where we find ourselves in a very delicate situation."