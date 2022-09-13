Does Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stand a chance at becoming the next ANC president?

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | As leadership contestation heats up in the ANC, the party's KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee has said that no one could force a candidate on the province. This comes after news emerged that former President Jacob Zuma is backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s second bid to lead the party. Dlamini-Zuma lost out to current party leader Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 2017 national conference.