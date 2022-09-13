CoJ appeals to political opponents to 'cease & desist' with 'self-serving' games

The court granted the metro an interdict preventing a special sitting of the council from taking place on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said it hopes that the judgment handed down by the High Court will stop minority parties from carrying out what its described as “destructive” and “self-serving” political games at the cost of residents.



The city approached the court, arguing that the chair of chairs, Colleen Makhubele, who claims to be the rightful acting Speaker, had no authority to convene any meeting of council.

The controversial session would have seen the tabling of a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse and the voting in of a new Speaker.

Makhubele took over as acting Speaker after Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Vasco da Gama was ousted in a vote of no confidence last month.

But the Johannesburg High Court has ruled that contrary to what Makhubele, believes she is not the acting Speaker and has now been interdicted from exercising any function of a Speaker within the council.

Mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe said that those who backed Makhubele’s illegitimate claim must be condemned in the harshest terms.

"These actions have only sought to create confusion in the minds of residents and undermined the rules of the country and the rules of council, all in an effort to grab power at all costs. Now that the court has pronounced on what was clear to many of us, we appeal to our political opponents to cease and desist from destructive and self-serving political games," Seabe said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Speaker will remain vacant.