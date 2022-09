CoCT introduces new traffic law to destroy impounded vehicles

Under the new law the city gives the owner of the impounded vehicle three months to pay the costs and claim back their car.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said a new traffic law to squash impounded vehicles has been introduced.

Under the new law, the city gives the owner of the impounded vehicle three months to pay the costs and claim back their car.

Failing to settle the penalty will lead to the vehicle being destroyed or sold to recover the costs.

The city said the remaining balance for the sale of the vehicle would be paid to the owner.

City mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “All over the country, vehicles have to be either auctioned or sold as scrap once they have been impounded and not collected, otherwise, your impound will just get fuller and fuller all the time.”

Smith added that the by-law would give law enforcement officials more authority to bring back law and order to the city's roads.